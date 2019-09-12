Qci Asset Management Decreased Flir Systems (FLIR) Holding; Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 67 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 59 trimmed and sold stakes in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 31.83 million shares, up from 31.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gibraltar Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 44 Increased: 47 New Position: 20.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) stake by 97.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 223,532 shares as Flir Systems Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 6.28%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 5,428 shares with $294,000 value, down from 228,960 last quarter. Flir Systems Inc now has $7.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 416,200 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 6,900 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 7,465 shares stake. 89,076 were accumulated by Mondrian. Enterprise stated it has 6,750 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 115,624 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 26,480 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 26,116 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 81,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.02% or 15,425 shares. Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Kentucky Retirement owns 6,307 shares. Reliant Invest Mngmt holds 1.67% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 40,775 shares.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $81.10M for 22.22 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) stake by 2,834 shares to 78,688 valued at $14.31M in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) stake by 2,661 shares and now owns 136,114 shares. Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. It has a 24.88 P/E ratio. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.36M for 12.72 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.55% EPS growth.

