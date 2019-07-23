Qci Asset Management Cut Holding in Flir Systems (FLIR) by $2.61 Million; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Share Value Declined While Ejf Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 24,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.30 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 3.72M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 55,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 284,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 634,335 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All You Need to Know About Flir Systems (FLIR) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FLIR Systems Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on January 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Parts: SPYV Could Be Worth $35 – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Ltd Liability Company accumulated 466,789 shares or 0.98% of the stock. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust & has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Bbva Compass Bancorp accumulated 0.05% or 17,181 shares. Moreover, Atlanta Mngmt Com L L C has 0.93% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 4.09 million shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 1.40M shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 10,028 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.43% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 1.97 million shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Jefferies Group Lc owns 98,232 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Sector Pension Board invested in 0% or 11,353 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Peoples Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 75 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,392 shares stake. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company invested in 787,502 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 2,900 shares to 170,510 shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 18,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $74.67 million for 24.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,018 were accumulated by Us Comml Bank De. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Co reported 25,900 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 169,394 shares in its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited owns 9,300 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wade G W And holds 0.02% or 7,648 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Hilton Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.43% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.39% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 980,820 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 13,462 shares. New York-based Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Icon Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 10,800 shares. 538,979 are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 12.92 million shares.