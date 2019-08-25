Qci Asset Management Cut Corning (GLW) Holding by $3.01 Million; Copeland Capital Management Stake in J And J Snack Foods (JJSF) Upped by $2.16 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J And J Snack Foods (JJSF) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 13,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The institutional investor held 152,271 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19 million, up from 138,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J And J Snack Foods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $186.15. About 62,524 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 91,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 346,461 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47M, down from 437,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 5.44M shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,725 are owned by Hamel Associate. Korea Invest accumulated 1.25M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl Corp, a New York-based fund reported 107,533 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 3.70 million shares. Dodge And Cox invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Staley Advisers stated it has 1.42M shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. American Int Grp, New York-based fund reported 308,027 shares. Axa reported 86,081 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 3,306 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd holds 8,646 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 95,082 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 58,430 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 483,398 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corning names Life Sciences leader – Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 2.6% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) by 67,896 shares to 678,553 shares, valued at $17.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold JJSF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.78% less from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,535 are held by Us Bancshares De. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 603,317 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Waddell Reed Finance holds 0.09% or 220,504 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 115,500 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Moreover, Epoch Invest Prtn has 0.06% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Sei Investments Co accumulated 60,031 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 45,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.03% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% or 316,444 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 38,897 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Acadian Asset Ltd Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 20,805 shares to 25,088 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 20,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,176 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does J J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “J & J Snack Foods Schedules First Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Bulletproof Stocks For An Uncertain Market – Nasdaq” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “J & J Snack Foods Corp. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.