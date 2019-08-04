Qci Asset Management Cut Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $5.96 Million; Share Value Rose; Valueworks Decreased Its Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) by $1.64 Million as Market Value Rose

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 1.41 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – Alert: The New York Times won 3 Pulitzers, sharing the public; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE,according to The New York Times and Reuters; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: New York Times Metro editor resigns after `investigation’; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 22/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Adviser to President H.R. McMaster will soon resign, according to the New York Times.…; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary Students Across the U.S; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 98.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 132,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 134,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75 million shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20 million for 61.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Fell Friday – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take Two’s Private Division to Publish Disintegration in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Cowen Gives MSFT Bull Note; Jefferies Cuts View on Video Game Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Esports Stocks to Buy for Fun and Profit – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell Limited owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 12 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alkeon Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Capital Research Global Invsts has 0.25% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 1,094 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 796,180 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.07% or 351,322 shares. Moreover, Pension Serv has 0.13% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kings Point Mgmt invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 314,152 shares. Accuvest Advisors reported 24,433 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com reported 6,230 shares stake. Duquesne Family Office, a New York-based fund reported 1.09M shares. 21,589 were accumulated by Nbw Lc.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,681 shares to 137,045 shares, valued at $16.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. $460,736 worth of stock was sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 47.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How The New York Times Has Performed During The Trump Presidency – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Times declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.