Qci Asset Management Boosted Holding in Incyte (INCY) by $1.19 Million as Valuation Rose; Grs Advisors Has Upped Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) as Share Value Declined

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 586,167 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares to 192,896 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,541 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 43,350 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 246,454 shares stake. Renaissance Llc invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 76,107 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California Pub Employees Retirement has 226,129 shares. Ohio-based Foster & Motley has invested 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). C V Starr owns 25,000 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 8,581 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 52,356 shares. St Johns Invest Management Com accumulated 220 shares. Barnett & Inc invested in 9,432 shares. Schroder Management has 166,862 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine Incorporated holds 0.17% or 15,475 shares. Fincl Advantage reported 91,744 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. 654 shares were sold by Armer Douglas N., worth $22,583 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 0.07% or 4,312 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 3,800 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 4,746 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc stated it has 1.07M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Scout Investments Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Amer Gp reported 85,532 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 0.08% or 2,188 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 0.54% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 15,325 were accumulated by Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 39,075 shares. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.07% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa, a France-based fund reported 123,553 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 5 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Limited has 0.06% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).