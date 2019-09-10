QAD (QADA) to pay $0.07 on Sep 25, 2019; M Holdings Securities Has Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Position By $3.65 Million

QAD Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:QADA) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. QAD Inc’s current price of $40.77 translates into 0.18% yield. QAD Inc’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Sep 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 45,666 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 144.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc acquired 29,949 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 50,661 shares with $6.21M value, up from 20,712 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 4.06M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Management invested in 33,047 shares or 1.7% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 117,685 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.25% or 5,171 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Ltd has 0.75% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,757 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Research, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,728 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Llc accumulated 2,734 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 280,202 were accumulated by Salem Counselors Incorporated. Sun Life Financial stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Com owns 48,845 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. American Money Mngmt Limited Liability reported 29,839 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2.76 million shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.53% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 326,188 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 11,533 shares to 21,477 valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 7,382 shares and now owns 4,589 shares. First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $138 highest and $11700 lowest target. $131.75’s average target is -3.41% below currents $136.4 stock price. Pepsico had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 6 with “Underperform”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $765.15 million. The firm offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments.

