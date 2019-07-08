QAD (QADA) to pay $0.07 on Jul 17, 2019; All-Stars Investment LTD Has Cut Yy (YY) Holding By $13.02 Million

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 48.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 2.48%. The All-Stars Investment Ltd holds 165,000 shares with $13.86M value, down from 320,000 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $5.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 455,639 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

QAD Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) is expected to pay $0.07 on Jul 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:QADA) shareholders before Jul 9, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. QAD Inc’s current price of $42.34 translates into 0.17% yield. QAD Inc’s dividend has Jul 10, 2019 as record date. Jun 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 25,922 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.17M for 10.67 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, May 30.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $795.75 million. The firm offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. It has a 152.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments.