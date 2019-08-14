Qad (QADA) Stock Value Declined While Tikvah Management Has Upped Position by $2.00 Million; Duncker Streett & Company Has Lowered Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 44,297 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 9,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 37,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 1.63 million shares traded or 19.73% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group reported 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 12,425 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications reported 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Kings Point accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fred Alger Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 58,046 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 46,187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 370 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. 105,857 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 5,862 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 216,788 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,319 shares.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 15,850 shares to 24,425 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

