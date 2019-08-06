Qad (QADA) Stock Price Declined While Algert Global Has Decreased Position; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Increased Its Malibu Boats (MBUU) Position by $8.30 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 50.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 212,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 633,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.09 million, up from 421,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 139,642 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 7,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 14,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.48. About 37,474 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 19, 2019 : ORCL, SCS, AOBC, AMSWA – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “QAD (QADA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “QAD Precision Releases Global Trade and Transportation Benchmarking Tool – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QAD (QADA) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Longtime QAD Customer Oxbo International Will Move to QAD Cloud ERP – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schneider National Inc by 39,437 shares to 59,718 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 443,785 shares to 634,774 shares, valued at $33.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 139,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,102 shares, and cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Promising Leisure Stocks to Buy This Spring Despite Risks – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pool Corp (POOL) Gains From Base Business Amid High Expenses – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Malibu Boats (MBUU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). D E Shaw Co invested in 0% or 18,323 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Company stated it has 337,741 shares. 64,112 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership has 91,711 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.19M shares. Alps Advisors reported 9,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 8,465 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd accumulated 111 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested in 11,345 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 192,100 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt accumulated 25,244 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 5,370 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 11,965 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54,072 activity.