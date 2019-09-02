Qad (QADA) Stock Declined While Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake by $738,611; Headinvest Has Trimmed Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $2.90 Million as Shares Declined

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 50,209 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 50.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 50,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 50,240 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 101,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – White House: Presidential Order Regarding the Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm Incorporated by Broadcom Limited; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 8.88 million shares. Asset Mgmt One Comm Ltd owns 649,564 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt owns 4,960 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And Tru Company has 12,366 shares. 2.74 million were reported by Axa. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 19,279 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 20 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.02% or 35,443 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 2.77% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 19,190 were reported by Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability. Cetera Advsr Lc has 33,179 shares. Old Republic International Corp holds 1.35% or 877,000 shares. 23.45 million are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md. Tiaa Cref Management Llc invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.35 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

