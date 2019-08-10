Qad (QADA) Stock Declined While Tikvah Management Lifted Holding by $2.00 Million; Opus Point Partners Management Position in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Boosted by $487,642 as Share Price Declined

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 39,643 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA)

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $125.23. About 433,316 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T; 14/05/2018 – #3 Bluebird bio dives deeper into its TCR alliance with Medigene, adding $500M in milestones and 2 new targets $BLUE; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss/Shr $2.31; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 233,978 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 20,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Co owns 24,335 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 91,029 shares or 0.58% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Baillie Gifford owns 4.48 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 42,169 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0.1% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Ftb Advsr invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Franklin invested in 148,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5.12 million were reported by Cap Investors. Advisory Research invested in 2,769 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 34,120 shares. 2,450 are held by Raymond James Fincl Svcs. Prelude Capital Mngmt owns 2,103 shares.

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

