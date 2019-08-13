Qad (QADA) Stake Maintained by Tikvah Management Llc; Grainger W W Com (GWW) Shares Rose While Bsw Wealth Partners Has Boosted Holding

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $263.38. About 346,826 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $733.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 22,690 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

