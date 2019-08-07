Qad (QADA) Stake Increased by Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc; As Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Stock Price Rose, Dean Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.28 Million

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 22,458 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) by 69.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 55,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 24,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 80,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 397,207 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.05% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 15,009 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Salem Inv Counselors invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 14,546 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Co holds 138,775 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Limited Co invested 0.33% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Fmr Limited Com reported 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). D L Carlson Invest Group Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 90,480 shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 25,000 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,592 shares in its portfolio. California-based Globeflex Cap LP has invested 0.14% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Cutler Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 8,185 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.59% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 550,726 shares.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $67.91M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenterState Is An Attractive ‘Strong Getting Stronger’ Story – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenterState Banks goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Automakers, Macau Names And CinemaCon Action – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Increased An Energizing 129% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About QAD Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QADA) 4.4% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “QAD Precision Sponsors Oracle OTM User Conference in Philadelphia – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QAD: A Hidden Cloud Transition Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QAD to Demonstrate Adaptive Applications Portfolio at CAR MBS 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “DDK (Thailand) Ltd. Selects QAD Adaptive ERP – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.