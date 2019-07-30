Qad (QADA) Stake Held by Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Boosted Its Borgwarner (BWA) Holding by $1.03 Million as Stock Declined

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $819.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 3,082 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 793,606 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QAD Precision Sponsors Oracle OTM User Conference in Philadelphia – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QAD India Wins Award for Best Innovative Employee Development Practice of the Year by HRIA – PRNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WireCo WorldGroup will Standardize its Steel Operations on QAD ERP Solutions – PRNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QAD’s Stephen Dombroski Named to the 2019 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 85,187 shares to 675,701 shares, valued at $35.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,506 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston stated it has 1.82M shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 956 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 39,418 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 37,289 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inv Partners Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 72,600 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt owns 824,702 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Incorporated accumulated 8,000 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,439 shares in its portfolio. Natixis stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Meeder Asset Management owns 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 19,977 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.31% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 5.00M shares.