Qad (QADA) Shares Declined While Whetstone Capital Advisors Boosted Stake; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Choate Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,783 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 22,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $186. About 3.04M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 38,716 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QAD Inc. Unveils QAD Adaptive Applications and QAD Adaptive ERP – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Verso Corporation (VRS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QAD Precision Sponsors Oracle OTM User Conference in Philadelphia – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,756 shares to 87,784 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMGN September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Amgen and Gilead Sciences Better Buys After Second-Quarter Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2019: AMRX, OASM, AKTS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2019: GEMP, QGEN, AZN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2019: SNSS, EYEN, BHVN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.