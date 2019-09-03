Qad (QADA) Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Raised Stake by $738,611 as Shares Declined; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Upped Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $42.45 Million

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 48,262 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 300.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 23,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 31,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.60 million, up from 7,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of The West has 2.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marco Inv Management Lc holds 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 313 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 2.04% or 50,190 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 2,320 shares. 67,985 were accumulated by Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 9,474 shares. 183 were accumulated by Noven Fincl Gp. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wharton Business Grp has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citigroup invested in 0.69% or 402,174 shares. Altfest L J holds 43,947 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Oakmont invested in 59,139 shares or 14.83% of the stock. Legacy Ptnrs owns 2,835 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust reported 664 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.