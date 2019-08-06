Qad (QADA) Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position by $738,611; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Cordasco Financial Network Cut by $355,200 Its Stake

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72M shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.48. About 37,474 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Lc reported 19,114 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca owns 3,333 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Llc holds 2.05% or 80,197 shares. Moreover, Iowa Bancshares has 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Intl Investors holds 1.17% or 7.12 million shares in its portfolio. First Dallas Secs, Texas-based fund reported 17,578 shares. 540,750 were reported by Natl Pension Ser. Hanson And Doremus Management invested in 12,799 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 7,515 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,584 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 1,707 shares. At Bancshares has 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,882 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) owns 1,825 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 42,460 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Muilenburg Reaffirms Goal of Getting Max in Air in Early Q4, Boeing (BA) CEO Speaks at GBTA Travel Conference – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Verso Corporation (VRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QAD (QADA) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About QAD Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QADA) 4.4% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.