Qad (QADA) Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position; Algert Global Boosted Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holding by $1.22 Million as Share Price Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 29,871 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 357.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 32,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 41,161 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 464,540 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Sinclair Laying Groundwork For Fox News Competitor; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN, NBC, defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after ‘fake news’ speeches by local anchors; 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds to Media Reports; 21/05/2018 – FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION SEEKS NEW COMMENTS ON PROPOSED DIVESTITURES IN SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SBGI.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6.1% TO $665.4 MLN VERSUS $626.9 MLN IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES POST-TAX PROCEEDS OF ~$1.4B FOR DIVESTED STATIONS

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: QAD (QADA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qada +5.6% on Q4 beats, downside guide – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QAD to Demonstrate Adaptive Applications Portfolio at CAR MBS 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QAD (QADA) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maine-based Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Dsam Partners (London) Limited accumulated 0.05% or 9,168 shares. Weber Alan W owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 180,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.07% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Regions Fincl Corp reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 82,776 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Company reported 62,200 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 112,813 shares. Hikari Power owns 0.03% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 8,670 shares. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Huntington National Bank reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 29,684 are owned by Barclays Plc. Sei Invests owns 230,597 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 15,630 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sinclair Broadcast Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Guggenheim Raises Sinclair Broadcast EPS Estimate After Quarterly Print – Benzinga” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sinclair’s Stirr reaches 1M app downloads – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sinclair Names Cathy Jamison Vice President Of Sales Marketing – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INGN, SBGI, PANW – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 40,427 shares to 17,634 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 28,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,675 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT).