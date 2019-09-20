Qad (QADA) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $613,120 as Share Value Declined; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Value Rose While Corecommodity Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 32,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 77,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 110,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 4.28M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 52,862 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 68,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 57,125 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $26.25M for 33.80 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $180.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 11,769 shares to 24,418 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 17,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 200,342 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 126,135 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 1.78 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 366,717 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns has invested 0.03% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Trexquant Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 91,157 shares. Cookson Peirce & Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Metropolitan Life, New York-based fund reported 30,033 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 13,816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 34,300 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability stated it has 40,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 4,828 shares.

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 164.29% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% negative EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 8,188 shares to 19,140 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Optimizerx Corp by 144,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Livexlive Media Inc.