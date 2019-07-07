Qad (QADA) Share Price Rose While Algert Global Has Decreased Holding; Wal (WMT) Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Has Upped Holding by $450,371

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 7,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 14,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 25,655 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 4,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 7,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.53M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 25/04/2018 – SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard is Now Available at Walmart; 30/05/2018 – MariaHalkias: Drew Holler, Walmart vp of people, said the way $WMT will judge success of its new college program is by; 25/04/2018 – Morrisons latest UK supermarket to pledge plastic waste cut; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WALMART INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘AA’; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Signs on as a Key Delivery Provider of Walmart’s Online Grocery Program in the Atlanta Metro Area; 18/05/2018 – UK CMA SAYS INVITATION TO COMMENT IS FIRST PART OF INFORMATION-GATHERING PROCESS, IN ADVANCE OF FORMAL INVESTIGATION STARTING; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 28/04/2018 – Asda Grew From Humble Roots to Attract Walmart, Sainsbury; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,004 shares to 8,130 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 13,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,289 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 2,955 were accumulated by Community National Bank Of Raymore. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 35,509 shares. Plancorp Limited Company owns 13,916 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 2,022 shares. 47,985 are held by Fagan Associates Incorporated. Two Sigma Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Amer Natl Insurance Tx stated it has 148,120 shares. Stewart And Patten Co Llc reported 3,252 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.62% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,627 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.47% or 287,750 shares in its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Prescott Grp Inc Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bp Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 150,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Network Inc by 17,810 shares to 35,384 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.

