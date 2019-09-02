Qad (QADA) Position Has Increased by Tikvah Management Llc; Pinnacle Holdings Holding In Mdc Holdings (MDC) Was Has Boosted

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 50,209 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Mdc Holdings (MDC) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 38,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12B, up from 35,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Mdc Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 936,591 shares traded or 118.76% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Just 4 Days Before M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Stocks With Strong Momentum And Lots Of Cash… – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Exclusive 19-Home Community Opening in Oro Valley – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 134,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.01% or 8.35M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 10,166 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 26,568 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce holds 63,717 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment invested in 0.01% or 47,265 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Signaturefd Llc reported 896 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 89,158 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.01% stake. Brandes Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 266,835 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) by 1,145 shares to 116,890 shares, valued at $634.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encore Capital Group (Prn) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).