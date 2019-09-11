Qad (QADA) Holding Has Lifted by Tikvah Management Llc; First Mercantile Trust Co Holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Has Trimmed by $590,143

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 5,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 18,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 8.96M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 09/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 50,189 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd by 6,098 shares to 35,816 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 10,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.27B for 12.11 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.