Qad (QADA) Holder 1492 Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $613,120 as Stock Price Declined; Emory University Has Upped Its Genomic Health (GHDX) Position by $832,126

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 52,862 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 68,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 59,996 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M

Emory University increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 50.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 14,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 42,966 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 28,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. It is down 39.36% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score Test in Guiding Treatment; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 Rev $366M-$382M; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 29/05/2018 – Merchavia Reports Positive Results in a Breakthrough Trial for Early Prostate Cancer Diagnosis; 21/03/2018 – Genomic Vision: 2017 Annual Results; 23/04/2018 – Genomic Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Biomarkers Market by lndication and End User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q REV. $92.6M, EST. $89.1M; 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine Announces Commercial Availability of FoundationOne CDx™, the First FDA-Approved Comprehensive Genomic; 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAlLORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® Results of 11 to 25

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 99,851 shares to 131,041 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,188 shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $34.83 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold GHDX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Clearbridge Invests Llc accumulated 340,625 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 277,509 shares stake. 10,072 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Assetmark holds 12 shares. Atria Invs Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 62,386 shares. Principal Fin Grp accumulated 22,173 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 6,761 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation owns 92 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 3,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Limited Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 40 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 164.29% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% negative EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livexlive Media Inc by 273,055 shares to 315,497 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 8,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

