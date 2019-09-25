QAD Inc. (QADB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.99 N/A 0.28 118.74 Verb Technology Company Inc. 3 7.68 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides QAD Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 182.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Verb Technology Company Inc. has 37.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year QAD Inc. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.