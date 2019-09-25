QAD Inc. (QADB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QAD Inc.
|32
|2.99
|N/A
|0.28
|118.74
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|3
|7.68
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides QAD Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QAD Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0.00%
|160%
|-694.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QAD Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 182.26%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Verb Technology Company Inc. has 37.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|QAD Inc.
|0.06%
|4.4%
|10.03%
|5.61%
|-5.47%
|11.86%
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|-3.41%
|-3.88%
|-15.74%
|-76.43%
|-76.22%
|-58.36%
For the past year QAD Inc. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
QAD Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.