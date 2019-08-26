QAD Inc. (QADB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

As Application Software companies, QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.14 N/A 0.28 118.74 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.64 N/A -3.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us QAD Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors. QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 76.61%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Riot Blockchain Inc.

