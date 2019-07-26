QAD Inc. (QADB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

We are comparing QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.46 N/A 0.49 67.35 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.26 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 32.7% -67.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

QAD Inc. and Rimini Street Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.32% and 42.2%. QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 76.61%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83% Rimini Street Inc. -2.02% -7.81% -18.1% -19.06% -24.96% -6.02%

For the past year QAD Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance while Rimini Street Inc. has -6.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors QAD Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.