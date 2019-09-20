QAD Inc. (QADB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.99 N/A 0.28 118.74 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.34 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QAD Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for QAD Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Nuance Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 31.58% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares. About 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Nuance Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors QAD Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.