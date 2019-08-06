QAD Inc. (QADB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.46 N/A 0.28 118.74 Manhattan Associates Inc. 62 8.58 N/A 1.48 57.62

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manhattan Associates Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. QAD Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Manhattan Associates Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides QAD Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares. QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 76.61%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year QAD Inc. was less bullish than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors QAD Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.