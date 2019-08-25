QAD Inc. (QADB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.14 N/A 0.28 118.74 Intellicheck Inc. 4 13.57 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QAD Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares. 76.61% are QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year QAD Inc. was less bullish than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.