QAD Inc. (QADB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.35 N/A 0.49 67.35 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates QAD Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 29.7% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. About 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83% BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58%

For the past year QAD Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance while BSQUARE Corporation has -2.58% weaker performance.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.