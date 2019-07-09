QAD Inc. (QADB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Both QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.40 N/A 0.49 67.35 BlackLine Inc. 48 11.26 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and BlackLine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has QAD Inc. and BlackLine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 83.1% of BlackLine Inc. shares. 76.61% are QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of BlackLine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83% BlackLine Inc. 1.44% 0.87% 0.41% 15.5% 20.2% 18.8%

For the past year QAD Inc. was less bullish than BlackLine Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.