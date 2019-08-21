QAD Inc. (QADB) Trades at $29.94 After Triangle; Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Shorts Down By 15.13%

QAD Inc. (QADB) formed triangle with $32.34 target or 8.00% above today’s $29.94 share price. QAD Inc. (QADB) has $733.93M valuation. The stock increased 4.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 457 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) has declined 5.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) had a decrease of 15.13% in short interest. ENTA’s SI was 1.83M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.13% from 2.16M shares previously. With 187,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s short sellers to cover ENTA’s short positions. The SI to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 12.54%. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.35. About 121,828 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology firm focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus , Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It has a 23.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,715 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 18,652 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 15,613 shares. Asset Inc reported 3,990 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust Company stated it has 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 17,601 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Pnc Financial Svcs Group accumulated 742 shares or 0% of the stock. 231,380 are owned by Northern Tru Corp. Us Bank De has 252 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 5,307 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). State Street Corp owns 920,453 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Granahan Mngmt Ma holds 0.78% or 151,322 shares in its portfolio.