QAD Inc. (QADB) Trades at $28.30 After Triangle; Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares (MIME) Sellers Increased By 97.18% Their Shorts

QAD Inc. (QADB) formed triangle with $29.72 target or 5.00% above today’s $28.30 share price. QAD Inc. (QADB) has $693.72 million valuation. It closed at $28.3 lastly. It is down 5.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500.

Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MIME) had an increase of 97.18% in short interest. MIME’s SI was 461,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 97.18% from 234,100 shares previously. With 520,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MIME)’s short sellers to cover MIME’s short positions. The SI to Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.89%. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 221,157 shares traded. Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has risen 30.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIME News: 15/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast Sees FY19 Rev $327M-$338M; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – MIMECAST APPOINTS CHRISTINA VAN HOUTEN AS THE NEW CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebitda $49M-$51M; 09/05/2018 – MIMECAST NAMES CHRISTINA VAN HOUTEN CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Mimecast Unveils Partner Program With Tiers, Deal Registration, More Discounts; 14/05/2018 – MIMECAST 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 0.05C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.58C; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 5 analysts covering Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Mimecast has $6000 highest and $4600 lowest target. $55.40’s average target is 28.78% above currents $43.02 stock price. Mimecast had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 6.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. The firm offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows clients to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls.

