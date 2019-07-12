QAD Inc. (QADB) At $31.27 Forms Bottom; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

QAD Inc. (QADB) formed multiple bottom with $29.08 target or 7.00% below today’s $31.27 share price. QAD Inc. (QADB) has $792.70 million valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.27. About 2,430 shares traded or 26.83% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) has risen 7.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Royal Bank of Canada had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) earned “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 22. See Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) latest ratings:

22/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $99 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $108 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $111 Maintain

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $149.95 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury Services, and Capital Markets. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment engages in the personal and business banking operations, auto financing, and retail investment businesses.