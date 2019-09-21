QAD Inc. (QADB) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Comparing side by side

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.99 N/A 0.28 118.74 Zix Corporation 8 4.02 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 demonstrates QAD Inc. and Zix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Zix Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. QAD Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for QAD Inc. and Zix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zix Corporation has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 39.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QAD Inc. and Zix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.32% and 76.8%. Insiders owned 76.61% of QAD Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Zix Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zix Corporation.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.