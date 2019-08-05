QAD Inc. (QADB) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Contrasting side by side

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.43 N/A 0.28 118.74 The Trade Desk Inc. 205 22.67 N/A 1.92 137.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of QAD Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. The Trade Desk Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. QAD Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The Trade Desk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us QAD Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for QAD Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, The Trade Desk Inc.’s consensus price target is $200, while its potential downside is -23.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares and 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors QAD Inc.