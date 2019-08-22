QAD Inc. (QADB) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.14 N/A 0.28 118.74 RingCentral Inc. 116 15.16 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of QAD Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for QAD Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively the average target price of RingCentral Inc. is $132.43, which is potential -6.94% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of RingCentral Inc. are owned by institutional investors. QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders are 76.61%. Competitively, RingCentral Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year QAD Inc. was less bullish than RingCentral Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats QAD Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.