QAD Inc. (QADB) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Comparing side by side

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.38 N/A 0.28 118.74 Pluralsight Inc. 29 8.22 N/A -3.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows QAD Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Pluralsight Inc. is $28, which is potential 73.91% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.32% and 95.5% respectively. About 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Pluralsight Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pluralsight Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.