QAD Inc. (QADB) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) Comparison side by side

Since QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.40 N/A 0.49 67.35 Carbon Black Inc. 15 5.81 N/A -3.53 0.00

Demonstrates QAD Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of QAD Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for QAD Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Carbon Black Inc.’s potential upside is 4.65% and its average price target is $18.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QAD Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.32% and 64.8%. Insiders held 76.61% of QAD Inc. shares. Competitively, Carbon Black Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83% Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.