QAD Inc. (QADA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 43 2.42 N/A 0.20 211.47 Five9 Inc. 53 13.32 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QAD Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

QAD Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Five9 Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Five9 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Five9 Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than QAD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

QAD Inc. has a 27.11% upside potential and an average target price of $52. Competitively Five9 Inc. has an average target price of $69.33, with potential upside of 12.46%. The data provided earlier shows that QAD Inc. appears more favorable than Five9 Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Five9 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.5% and 0% respectively. About 30.3% of QAD Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Five9 Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Five9 Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.