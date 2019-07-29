QAD Inc. (QADA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.52 N/A 0.44 107.91 Dropbox Inc. 24 6.73 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of QAD Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

QAD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Dropbox Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. QAD Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered QAD Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

QAD Inc. has a 20.20% upside potential and an average target price of $52. On the other hand, Dropbox Inc.’s potential upside is 38.02% and its consensus target price is $33. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dropbox Inc. is looking more favorable than QAD Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 56.4% respectively. 28.5% are QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Dropbox Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors QAD Inc. beats Dropbox Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.