QAD Inc. (QADA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

Both QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.35 N/A 0.20 211.47 Cision Ltd. 12 1.97 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights QAD Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

QAD Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, Cision Ltd. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. Its rival Cision Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. QAD Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

QAD Inc.’s average target price is $52, while its potential upside is 28.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 56.5% and 54.4% respectively. 30.3% are QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Cision Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year QAD Inc. has 9.69% stronger performance while Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Cision Ltd.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.