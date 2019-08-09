QAD Inc. (QADA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

We are contrasting QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.32 N/A 0.20 211.47 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.72 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates QAD Inc. and Brightcove Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has QAD Inc. and Brightcove Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Risk & Volatility

QAD Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Brightcove Inc. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. Its rival Brightcove Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. QAD Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

QAD Inc. and Brightcove Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of QAD Inc. is $52, with potential upside of 30.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Brightcove Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.5% and 85.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 30.3% of QAD Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Brightcove Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Brightcove Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.