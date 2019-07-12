QAD Inc. (QADA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

We are comparing QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.44 N/A 0.44 107.91 Avalara Inc. 56 19.83 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights QAD Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Avalara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. QAD Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for QAD Inc. and Avalara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

QAD Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.16% and an $52 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Avalara Inc. is $56.5, which is potential -32.61% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, QAD Inc. is looking more favorable than Avalara Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of QAD Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Avalara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% are QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Avalara Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21% Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34%

For the past year QAD Inc. was less bullish than Avalara Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Avalara Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.