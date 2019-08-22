The stock of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 175,361 shares traded or 193.97% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates SolutionsThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $714.88 million company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $38.99 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QADA worth $21.45 million more.

PIAGGIO & C SPA PONTEDERA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) had a decrease of 3.5% in short interest. PIAGF’s SI was 96,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.5% from 99,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 482 days are for PIAGGIO & C SPA PONTEDERA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:PIAGF)’s short sellers to cover PIAGF’s short positions. It closed at $2.89 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering QAD (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD has $55 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 37.38% above currents $37.85 stock price. QAD had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by FBR Capital. The stock of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $714.88 million. The firm offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. It has a 136.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It offers two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related accessories and spare parts under the Aprilia, Derbi, Gilera, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Scarabeo, and Vespa brand names. It has a 28.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides three-and four-wheeler light transport sector vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories for commercial and private use under the Ape and Veicoli Commerciali brands.