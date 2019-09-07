QAD Inc. (QADA) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Comparing side by side

Both QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 43 2.42 N/A 0.20 211.47 Stamps.com Inc. 65 2.02 N/A 7.33 6.51

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stamps.com Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. QAD Inc. is presently more expensive than Stamps.com Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us QAD Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta indicates that QAD Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Stamps.com Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

QAD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Stamps.com Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered QAD Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

QAD Inc. has an average target price of $52, and a 27.11% upside potential. Competitively Stamps.com Inc. has an average target price of $68.75, with potential downside of -0.55%. Based on the results delivered earlier, QAD Inc. is looking more favorable than Stamps.com Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.5% of QAD Inc. shares and 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.3%. Competitively, 0.2% are Stamps.com Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year QAD Inc. has 9.69% stronger performance while Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.