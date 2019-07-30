QAD Inc. (QADA) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.53 N/A 0.44 107.91 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 3.65 N/A -4.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides QAD Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4%

Risk and Volatility

QAD Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s 277.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.77 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Riot Blockchain Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. QAD Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

QAD Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.40% for QAD Inc. with consensus price target of $52.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

QAD Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 10.9%. QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21% Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

