QAD Inc. (QADA) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.28 N/A 0.20 211.47 Qualys Inc. 86 10.95 N/A 1.47 58.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of QAD Inc. and Qualys Inc. Qualys Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. QAD Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Qualys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that QAD Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Qualys Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

QAD Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Qualys Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to QAD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Qualys Inc. 1 3 4 2.50

The consensus price target of QAD Inc. is $52, with potential upside of 32.69%. On the other hand, Qualys Inc.’s potential upside is 10.11% and its consensus price target is $91.38. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that QAD Inc. seems more appealing than Qualys Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.5% of QAD Inc. shares and 89% of Qualys Inc. shares. QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 30.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Qualys Inc. beats QAD Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.