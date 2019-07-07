QAD Inc. (QADA) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 43 2.45 N/A 0.44 107.91 Qualys Inc. 84 11.96 N/A 1.47 58.95

In table 1 we can see QAD Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qualys Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. QAD Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Qualys Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us QAD Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that QAD Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Qualys Inc.’s beta is 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Qualys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Qualys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than QAD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Qualys Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

QAD Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.82% and an $52 average price target. Qualys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $91.57 average price target and a 3.59% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that QAD Inc. looks more robust than Qualys Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of QAD Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.5% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 28.5% of QAD Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 15.2% are Qualys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21% Qualys Inc. -0.85% 5.33% 5.14% 16.11% 14.47% 15.79%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors QAD Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.