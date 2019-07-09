QAD Inc. (QADA) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.46 N/A 0.44 107.91 Fortinet Inc. 80 7.15 N/A 2.18 37.13

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QAD Inc. and Fortinet Inc. Fortinet Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. QAD Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Volatility & Risk

QAD Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Fortinet Inc. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Fortinet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Fortinet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than QAD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for QAD Inc. and Fortinet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortinet Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

QAD Inc. has a 22.53% upside potential and an average target price of $52. On the other hand, Fortinet Inc.’s potential upside is 12.03% and its consensus target price is $88. The results provided earlier shows that QAD Inc. appears more favorable than Fortinet Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of QAD Inc. shares and 73.5% of Fortinet Inc. shares. About 28.5% of QAD Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.7% of Fortinet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21% Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08%

For the past year QAD Inc. was more bullish than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors QAD Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.